Monte talisman Maccan presented shirt in honour of late father Jaime

Valencia 2nd Regional round-up

By Andrew Atkinson Chief Sports Editor

CD MONTESINOS talisman Maccan was presented with a shirt by club President Alfredo Macio, in honour of his late father Jaime, who passed away earlier this year, ahead of the 3-0 win against Daya Nueva Atletic C.F.A.

A minute’s silence was held for Jaime – and for the seven people who lost their lives in the Gota Fria, which was also repeated across all fixtures.

“I was not expecting anything that happened. A minute of silence in honour of my father, and the gift of the shirt,” Maccan, who was amongst the goals, told me.

“It was a great joy and surprise. I thank the Director of CD Montesinos and all the members of the ‘Full Monte’ supporters club.

“Also my teammates, players and friends. And especially to you Andrew, and the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader newspaper. A big hug,” said Maccan.

CD Benijofar ended up on the wrong side of an eight goal thriller, in a 5-3 home defeat against CF Playa Santa Pola.

Torrevieja CF lost their opening game of the 2019-20 season, going down 1-0 against UD Horadada B.

Sporting Saladar went down to a crushing 6-0 away defeat at Sporting Guardamar, with CF Sporting Albatera running out 3-1 victors against CF Atletic Algorfa.

Formentera CF took a share of the points in a 1-1 draw against Atletico Crevillente.

Todo Deportivo, Los Montesinos, under new coach Lenny Lenihan, lost 1-0 at Atletico Benejuzar A.

“We played well and had chances to score. When we came under pressure, we showed a huge spirit,” Lenihan told me.

Todo were dealt a massive blow, when losing their captain after 24 minutes, leaving the field with concussion.

Atletico netted on 74 minutes following a free kick. Todo netted, only for the goal to be ruled offside.

“In defeat we over-achieved – taking into account Todo lost 10-1 in the final game of last season,” said Lenihan.

“I’m confident that results will come as the season progresses. The team spirit is high,” he added.