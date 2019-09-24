Memory workshops and other activities for Mojácar’s seniors

Mojácar Council, in conjunction with Almeria Provincial Council and the Community Social Services, is running an Active Aging programme for residents who are aged 60 and above.

One project running for a number of years in the town is the Memory Workshop, which aims to promote active living in later years by improving quality of life through mental stimulation and social interaction.

Ana García, Mojácar’s Third Age Councillor, attended the first session and stressed how important it was for the older generation to take advantage of her department’s free classes and workshops (all held at Centro de Usos Múltiples) which also include basic IT training and senior exercise sessions.

The Memory Workshops are held throughout the year in two terms, with a break during the summer and the current second session for this year will conclude at the end of November. Teacher, Claudia Balázc, a specialist psychologist from Social Services, concentrates on cognitive processes, memory techniques, concentration, language and mental agility with her group.

Ana García highlighted the town’s concern for the town’s seniors, a sector of the population which is on the increase. For this reason, the Council have set out to offer different initiatives that focus on improving quality of life and promote greater autonomy to give day to day self-sufficiency.

As part of the Council’s programme there are also Adult Education and Craft Classes, some of which are targeted particularly at those who may have had little opportunity to study in their youth. There are also organised trips to enjoy some quality leisure time in groups, with a designated Senior Centre which acts as a meeting point for regular dances, functions and a range of other recreational activities.