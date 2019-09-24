Hondón Valley Legion Branch support flood victims

The September meeting saw the celebration of the Branch’s 13th birthday. Over 40 members and visitors gathered at the Irish Bar in Hondón de los Frailes. Plans are well advanced for the Poppy Ball on lst November.

Further details on the website – below. As well as updating members on recent Legion events and initiatives, there was a presentation about Normandy and the Beaches following a recent visit by two members.

At the end of the evening members brought in a number of items of bedding, toiletries etc to assist those victims in the recent floods. These items were given to the authorities in La Romana for distribution.

The next meeting will take place on 15th October at the Irish Bar in Hondón de los Frailes 7 p.m. for 7.30 p.m. and visitors are always most welcome. www.britishlegion.org.uk/branches/hondon-valley