ASOKA VOLUNTEERS, ORIHUELA

The recent storm hit our region hard and as everyone tries to get back to normal, animal rescues across the area are not only cleaning up but trying to cope with the increase in animals displaced, lost or abandoned, by the inclement weather.

Asoka Orihuela is one such rescue. They have the responsibility for all abandoned animals in the civic borough of Orihuela City and Costa and they stress they only accept strays from this area.

When the storm arrived they were already bursting at the seams and had in their care over 300 dogs, cats and various farm animals. With the rain, came the mud and the exercise areas and warehouses have had to be cleaned several times to get them back to a useable condition.

“Now more than ever we need volunteers” said Nick Moore who has volunteered with the rescue for several years. “We had a lot of help immediately after the tragedy and this was amazing but now the work continues. We still have cleaning to do and animals to care for.” Many of the dogs don’t have patios to go out in, so dog walkers are needed to allow these dogs to get some respite from being in a cage all day as they wait for adoption.

The centre is open every morning of the year and they are located in the village of San Bartolome east of Orihuela so if you fancy getting some exercise and helping abandoned dogs get out of their cages please do send Nick an email.

They already have some volunteers in various areas if transport is a problem. If you were feeling generous donations can also be made via PayPal using that address. Email Nick at donacionparaanimales@gmail.com