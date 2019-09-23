Levante make cricket history

By Andrew Atkinson

LEVANTE 1st are the Champions of the ECCL 1st division – making club history – and winners of the T20 league, having been a dominant force throughout 2019.

“It is a magnificent achievement in Levante CC being ECCL Division 1 Champions for the first time in the club’s history.

“We would like to thank all those who have played, scored, umpired and supported the club since its foundation in 2012.

“We continue to develop the game in the Turia Capital,” said a club spokesperson.

Levante 1st won the title, ahead of Alfas 1st, with Pinatar finishing third. LaMangaTorre CC finished fourth in the ECCL 1st division.

“We are happy in finishing in fourth place in the league, and also pleased with the team performances thoughtout the season,” LaMangaTorre CC captain Kieran Wood told me.

ECCL 2019 FINAL LEAGUE TABLE.

Levante 1st – Played 10 – Won 6 – Lost 2 – NR 2- 155 Points.

Alfas 1st – Played 10 – Won 5 – Lost 3 – NR 2 – 152 Points. Pinatar – Played 10 – Won 5 – Lost 2 – NR 3 – 125 Points. LMTCC – Played 9 – Won 2 – Lost 5 – NR 2 – 99 Points. Madrid 1st – Played 9 – Won 0 – Lost 8 – NR 1 – 61 Points.

Madrid United – Played 10 – Won 3 – Lost 6 – NR. 1-36.