How to turn your Gaming Habit into Profit

The video gaming industry is an important contributor to the UK economy. At the end of 2018,

it was reported that some £5.1 billion was being spent on video games and the net worth came it at around £3 billion. Those are significant figures and they indicate an underlying, upward trend that should be developed in 2019 and beyond.

But it’s not just the games companies and software designers that can make a lucrative income. Anyone who rises above the competition to attain a certain level of expertise can also benefit. Here are some ways in which gamers can turn their hobby into something more serious and make a steady or occasional income.

Get Sporty

Certain video games such as League of Legends, Dota 2 and Counter Strike: Global Offensive have burst out of bedrooms and living rooms to become big business. Professional eSports teams have been formed and the most successful are backed by big name brands looking to enter into commercial partnerships.

In July 2019, the Fortnite World Cup took place in New York City and an incredible $30 million in prize money was put up for grabs. That’s considerably more than most traditional sporting events and for those gamers who reach expert level, it’s possible to grab a share of the spoils. In the first instance, search locally for eSports teams if you feel your game is ready to be taken to the next level.

Casino Games Promotions

Many gamers like to try their hand at the casinos where video slot machines look to replicate their favourite gaming titles. There’s poker, roulette and blackjack too plus a choice of additional table and card games. In most of those options, there is a high element of luck and chance but there are ways in which offers and promotions provide a greater chance of turning a profit.

Many operators will start by listing a welcome deal that offers free spins at selected slot titles. At times, that will be enhanced by matched deposits where the casino will match your opening credit by 50% or even 100%. While there will be terms and conditions to check, such offers give players the chance to claw back some funds which may subsequently help to turn the odds in their favour.

Attracting fresh business is important but it’s not just the new customers that stand to benefit. Many casino operators offer a reload bonus which provides matched credits on follow up deposits. Other ongoing deals exist while loyalty programmes are becoming increasingly popular.

Aside from cold hard cash, vouchers, tech and even household goods can be claimed at times. Dedicated bingo sites affiliate, BingoPort operates a loyalty scheme whereby players can earn points when they play at the tables. In turn, those points can then be redeemed against a host of items including Amazon vouchers, smartphones and other tech, household goods and much more.

It’s a scheme that underlines how creative and rewarding this industry can be and there are definite ways to earn rewards other than attempting to rely on sheer luck. Players also have the opportunity to quite simply earn points by registering with BingoPort, commenting on bingo reviews, referring a friend, giving a facebook live amongst many other interactive options.

Going Live

In any area of business, the ability to harness the power of social media is vital for driving companies forward. Twitter and Facebook are fine but the established and most successful gamers know that the key to a steady income relies on video.

Live streaming of video games is big business and, even if you cannot reach the stratospheric figures that some gamers can command, there is plenty of cash to go around. The main platform for gamers is Twitch but it is also possible to earn money via YouTube which is more competitive. As a generic platform that covers every subject thinkable, it is much harder to break through as a gaming YouTuber but it’s not impossible.

Put it in Writing

Players could also consider a blog which has an optional video extension. Reviewing the latest video games is important for all consumers and those that become an authority in their field can

use blogs to monetize their endeavours in a number of ways.

For those just starting out, it can take a considerable amount of time to become recognised as an expert in a certain field but it is possible to make some money while building up that profile. Your new gaming blog may have plenty of competition but why not take advantage of that situation? Many sites will need outside contributors in order to keep their content fresh and the biggest, most established gaming portals can pay quite handsomely for freelance writing.

If you have strong writing skills, there are a number of third party websites that advertise freelance gigs. There is a demand for graphic design and photography too and this can be a perfect way to build your portfolio while earning some extra cash at the same time.

For the introverts out there, the casino bonus offers are the best way to keep out of the limelight and quietly look to take advantage. The other recommendations on this list require a more extroverted approach but for many of us, that’s the characteristic that makes a great gamer.

To succeed with most of these suggestions you need to get ‘out there’ and not hide your talents to the world. It will take effort but with dedication and clear path it is perfectly possible to make a strong and steady income from video gaming.