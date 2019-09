By Andrew Atkinson

THE Guardamar Patron Queens – Virgen del Rosario de nesta Patrona – and Ladies in waiting have been chosen ahead of the 2019 Fiestas.

A multi-coloured parade of the celebrations of the Field of Guardamar del Segura took place, with the participation of the Queens and Ladies, with the Musical Association of Guardamar celebrating.

The ‘Great Sardinia’ – sardines and bread – offering was given to hundreds of people by the Commission.