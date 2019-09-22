MAID IN INDIA (12-1) IN NEWBURY 170-1 FOUR-HORSE WINNING ACCUMULATOR

Bookies running scared – with fromthehorsesmouth.tips 9 horse 716,454 winning accumulator!

By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips

NEWBURY bookies were running scared on Saturday – following fromthehorsesmouth.tips selecting FOUR winners – and two each way placed selections – at the seven racecard meeting.

Cherokee (8-13), Maid In India (12-1) backed down from 33-1, 48 hours before the race, trained by Eric Alston and ridden by Jamie Spencer; Desert Encounter (9-4) and Raaeq (6-4), returned a 170-1 four horse winning accumulator fromthehorsesmouth.tips selections.

Great Example (10-1) and Quarry Beach (13-2) were fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selections, placed at Newbury.

At Newmarket Nazeef (6-4) and at Wolverhampton, Redemptive (12-1) fromthehorsesmouth.tips selections, returned to the winner’s enclosure.

Bollin Joan (15-2) was a winning fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection at Catterick; with War Glory (3-1) and Junior Rip (5-1) obliging fromthehorsesmouth.tips selections at Chelmsford.

The 9-horse fromthehorsesmouth.tips winning accumulator selections returned odds of 716,454-1.

A plethora of fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selections also rolled in. At Newbury, Impressor (10-1) and Quarry Bank (13-2) were placed.

At Ayr, Yoshimi (8-1) was unlucky, when beaten into second place in a photo finish; Gulliver (8-1) ran third in the Gold Cup; and Nicholas T (15-2) also went down in a photo finish.

At Catterick, fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selections Trouble And Strife (4-1) and Suitcase ‘N’ Taxi (8-1), were placed; with Senorita Grande (7-2) going down by a short head at Chelmsford.

Angel Alexander (28-1) landed the William Hill Ayr Gold Cup, with fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection Gulliver (backed down from 33-1) to finish third, in the 25 runners field, at 8-1.

Angel Alexander, trained by Tom Dascombe, landed the winner’s purse – but he failed to arrive at the course, due to train travel problems.

Angel Alexander beat Growl (28-1) by half a length, with Gulliver (8-1) third and stablemate, Summerghand (11-1) fourth. Buffer Zone was a disappointing favourite.

“I was disappointed I couldn’t get there – because the train was delayed,” rued Dascombe.

“It didn’t change the result and Richard (Kingscote) gave it an amazing ride – the horse is very genuine – it’s like a fairytale,” said Dascombe.

