VARIETY SHOW POSTPONED….

REACH FOR THE STARS is, unfortunately, being postponed until next year (dates to be announced).

Due to the current emergency situation, The New Cardenal Belluga Theatre Group decided at an emergency meeting this week to delay their show to ensure that everyone will be able to enjoy the show to the fullest.

IF YOU HAVE PURCHASED TICKETS please note they will be valid for the production in 2020, however, if you wish to have a refund then go to the outlet or contact the person that you purchased your ticket from and they will refund the money to you.

More information contact Sue 966 713822; Pam 966 796828 or John 966 712089.

The Theatre Group hopes to see you at their show next year.