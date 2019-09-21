Gala evening for Benijofar’s Martin

A RED carpet Gala Evening is looming for Benijofar resident Martin Ronald Dean on Saturday, September 28 – to launch his biography: “Killer”.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” said Martin, whose life story as a Croupier is published by author, Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader journalist Andrew Atkinson.

Martin, 50, born in Lower Kersall, travelled the world as a Croupier, working in casinos at the Roulette and Blackjack tables.

“To travel the world, from being a kid from Salford, who had nothing, and leaving school with no qualifications, was fantastic,” said Martin, who left Manchester to work with P&O Ferries.

Martin, who worked on Cruiseliner casinos, that took in Miami, New York, Rome, Bermuda, and resided in Moscow, Russia, for two years, was named ‘Killer’ by bosses.

Martin, will be performing at the Gala Evening ‘Killer’ book launch, singing tributes to Neil Diamond, Elvis and Johnny Cash.