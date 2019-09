Well done to David de Gea who has donated 200k to the Disaster Fund.

Although born in Madrid the Man Utd keeper has strong links to the area, his father having been born in Redovan and brought up in Orihuela, two of the municipalities that were worst hit by the recent floods.

His family still has a home in Alicante which is where he spends a large part of his summer break.

David is also a lifelong supporter of Elche Football Club who he watched in pre season only a few weeks ago.