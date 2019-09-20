Safely freeze away stubborn fat cells and recontour your body with Coolsculpting

Coolsculpting is procedure involves non-invasive cooling technology.

Developed by renowned scientists of Harvard University and Massachusetts General Hospital, the FDA-cleared procedure known uses patented cooling technology. The treatment is scientifically proven to use cooling technology to safely and effectively eliminate fat cells. The method of freezing triggers fat cells to die and the body then naturally eliminates these fat cells. It is used to break down fat cells, in the area to be treated, resulting in a reduction of body fat without damage to other tissues.

Four areas can be treated at the same time and one session takes around 45 minutes to an hour. Fat can be reduced by up to 40 % from one session. The most crucial part of this treatment is the after-care, this requires the client to drink 2-3 litres of water per day to flush out the dead fat cells. Results can be seen two weeks post treatment although the client will continue to gradually eliminate fat for up to 12 weeks, as long as the aftercare advice is followed.

I am currently working in different areas and am hoping to expand even further. But for now if people would like to make an appointment they can contact me direct, to discuss which clinic they would like to attend and the times I have available. I can work from 10.00 am until 6.00 pm. Additionally, I have some flexibility for evening appointments but, these are limited and restricted to one clinic.

During the procedure:

A vacuum applicator is placed on the skin to bring it into contact with cooling panels.

Patients feel a cold sensation for a few minutes, as it produces an anaesthetic effect.

The fat is cooled for up to 45 minutes.

Areas that can be treated:

This treatment is specially designed to reduce areas of stubborn fat, it can target the chin, upper arms, ‘bra fat’, back fat, abdomen, flanks, underneath, buttock and inner and outer thighs.