Gulliver, Buffer Zone and Aricebo tilt in Ayr Gold Cup

By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent

THE William Hill 6 furlongs Class 2 AYR Gold Cup (3.50) on Saturday has a plethora of leading contenders to bag the winner’s purse in the £200,000 race.

Gulliver, fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection, trained by David O’Meara, has been slashed from 33-1 to 12-1 just days before the race – with money continuing to pile on!

Five year old Gulliver – one of a handful of runners from York based O’Meara’s stables – was noted last Sunday, when a fast finishing third behind Buffer Zone (7-1 Ayr Gold Cup favourite) at The Curragh, also tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Top weight Mr Lupton (25-1) trained by Malton based Richard Fahey, winner of a Group 2 race at the Curragh in May, drops back into Handicap company.

“Mr Lupton has carried a Group 2 penalty in most races this season, and raced in Group 1 company – but he is not a Group One horse,” said honest Fahey.

Fahey, bidding to win the Ayr Gold Cup for a third time, after successes in 2006 and 2015, said: “Mr Lupton returns back into handicap company – let’s see what happens.

“We are hopeful he can run well – at this level. Mr Lupton loves coming off a fast pace.”

Baron Bolt (16-1), trained by Paul Cole, who dead heated in the 2018 Ayr Gold Cup, and 2017 winner Donjuan Triumphant, trained by Andrew Balding, go to post.

Urban Beat (16-1), trained by Johnny Murtagh, and Kevin Ryan trained duo, well backed Major Jumbo and Hey Jonesy, are amongst the 25 runners field.

O’Meara entries Summerghand (12-1) and Aricebo (14-1) fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection are also well supported.

Miss Amanda Perrett trained Open Wide (16-1) runs for the third consecutive Saturday, in the line-up.

Ayr gets under starters orders at (1.25) with a Nursery C2 Handicap over 1 mile, with Yoshimi tipped each-way. The William Hill C2 Handicap over 1 mile at (2.00) sees Michael Dods saddle Byron’s Choice, selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

In the William Hill C2 Ayr Silver Cup Handicap over 6 furlongs (2.40) Sir Michael Stoute trained Alkaraama and Philip Makin trained Lahore are selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Richard Fahey runner Al Rasmah, with Tony Hamilton up, is tipped to land The William Hill G3 C1 Stakes over 6f (3.15).

Jim Goldie saddles Nicholas T fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection, with Ben Robinson up, in The William Hill C2 Handicap over 1m 2f (4.25).

Mick Channon trained Pattie, with Joe Fanning on board, is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips in The Microtech C3 Handicap over 7f (4.55).

Richard Fahey trained Doctor Cross, with Paul Hanagan up, is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips in The Jordan Electrics C3 Handicap over 1m 5f (5.30).

At NEWBURY Desert Counter, trained by David Simcock and ridden by Jamie Spencer, is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips in the

G3 Dubai Cup Stakes over 1m 3f (2.20).

Newbury gets underway at (1.10) with Cherokee, trained by John Gosden and ridden by Ryan Moore, selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Maid In India, trained by Eric Alston and ridden by Jamie Spencer is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips in the C1 Dubai Stakes over 5f (1.45) returning back to action following a lay off since June, having undergone an eye scrape.

A huge ask for Longton, Preston, Edges Farm based stables Maid In India (14-1), a big fromthehorsesmouth.tips winning selection at Haydock Park in June.

Impressor trained by Marcus Tregoning is tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips in The Dubai Stakes G2 C1 race (2.55).

Great Example trained by S. bin Suroor is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips in The C2 Dubai Handicap over 1m 2f (3.30).

Raaeq, trained by Brian Meehan and ridden by Jim Crowley, is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips in The EBF C4 Novice Stakes over 7f (4.05).

Kaloor, trained by Brian Meehan, is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips in The C3 Dubai Handicap over 1m (4.40). Quarry Beach, trained by Henry Candy, with Kieran Shoemark up, is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips in The Heatherworld C4 Handicap over 7f (5.15).

CATTERICK fromthehorsesmouth.tips. 2.45 Little Ted. 3.00 Trouble ‘N’ Strife (ew). 3.35 Point of Order (ew). 4.10 Bollin Joan (ew). 5.20 Suitcase N Taxi (ew).

CHELMSFORD fromthehorsesmouth.tips. 2.15 Senorita Grande (ew). 2.50 La Fortuna (ew). 3.25 War Glory. 5.40 Junior Rip.

WOLVERHAMPTON fromthehorsesmouth.tips 6.50 Arabian Jazz (ew). 7.20 Redemptive.

