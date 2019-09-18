Robbers pounce in Playa Flamenca after tyre slashed

By Andrew Atkinson

ROBBERS pounced on a man in Playa Flamenca on Tuesday – having slashed his car tyre -then stole an undisclosed sum of money.

The incident occurred outside Sabadell Cam Bank at Playa Flamenca.

Following puncturing a tyre, the robbers then watched the victim withdraw money out of the bank cashpoint.

Upon returning to his vehicle, the Orihuela based victim was changing the tyre, when an altercation occurred with one of the robbers.

The victim’s car was locked, but during putting the wheel back into the boot, the robbers stole money from the front of the vehicle.

A white Peugeot 207 has been identified, as possibly being involved in the robbery. The robbers made a quick getaway following the incident.

The victim was unhurt, but left shocked. The Local Policia have been informed of the robbery incident.