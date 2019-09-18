Poisoned dog left in coma in Torrevieja as dogs are poisoned in Mazarron

By Andrew Atkinson

DOGS are being targeted by poison in the Los Palomas area of Torrevieja – with one dog left in a coma – and in Mazarron, Murcia.

Non-profit organisation Animalistas Torrevieja have released a statement following the latest incident of dog poisoning and are hoping to place a denuncia on those targeting dogs.

“Dogs are being punished by poison by the area of Los Palomos in Torrevieja,” a spokesperson from Animalistas Torrevieja told me.

“A poisoned dog has been left fighting for its life – and has been in a coma for days,” said the spokesperson.

“Dog poisoning has increased in the area during recent months, and we are alerting dog owners with an extreme caution of the situation,” they added.

“We are also appealing to owners of dogs to inform us, if they know of any other poisoning incidents,” said the spokesperson.

“We are hopeful that those responsible will be found and a denuncia will be taken against them,” added Animalistas Torrevieja.

Dogs have also been targeted this month – on a beach where dogs are allowed – in Mazarron.

Following the incident Local Policia discovered 300g of poisoned pet food at Playa de las Moreras, near to Puerto de Mazarron, Murcia.

The Asosiacion de Proteccion Animal (The Animal Protection Association) and Local Policia are continuing to carry out investigations. Council employees are combing the poisoned area, along with beach areas at Cobaticas and Playa Gachero.

La Ermita Clinica Veterinaria in Mazarron are available to treat any dogs that have been poisoned. Anyone with information on dog poisoning incidents can telephone the Police on: 968 591496.