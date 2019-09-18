CD Montesinos Fred Griggs Memorial Trophy

By Andrew Atkinson Chief Sports Editor

THE annual Fred Griggs Trophy fixture played by CD Montesinos took place this month at the Municipal stadium Los Montesinos, Alicante.

Former CD Montesinos ‘Full Monte’ Supporters Club President Fred, a stalwart within the football community, passed away at Torrevieja Hospital in 2015.

Eddie Cagigao, CD Montesinos Supporters Club President said: “Fred was a massive supporter of football and cricket, especially the County of Middlesex, of which he and his good friend Russell Grant did so much. I still miss Fred’s advice and input, terribly.”

Meanwhile, in the Valencia Regional 2nd division team CD Montesinos host Daya Nueva Atletic club de Futbol, on September 22, kick off 5pm.

A collection of money and non-perishable food will be made on Sunday, to help local villages that suffered in the Gota Fria. email: thefullmonte2011@hotmail.com