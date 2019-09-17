PONY EXPRESS THANKFUL FOR NO FLOODING

By Andrew Atkinson

PONY Express were one of the fortunate stables that were NOT flooded by the Gota Fria storms that hit the Vega Baja regions.

“Thank you to everyone who have been in touch to see if we are okay at Pony Express.

“The situation is that we have been Blessed and suffered no flooding, and are with an Arena that can still be used.

“Most importantly we have happy and dry animals. All the horses are in stables and in our emergency boxes,” said Jess Ennis.

Jess Ennis and Jaime Carpenter from Pony Express desperately need hay, alfalfa, straw, and bayo. Forage to feed rescued horses and ponies.

A point of delivery is Pony Express, Carrer Canal, 03339 The Realanc, Alacant. Tel/Wotsap Jess Ennis: +34 620 459 506. Jaime Carpenter: +34 656 444 583.