What’s in your bed?

Ernest and Delia eat pilchards in theirs, Nick is incapacitated in his and Malcolm and Kate hide shoes in theirs. In three separate bedrooms, four couples sort out their marital relationships during one hectic night.

The very talented ACTS drama group will present Bedroom Farce by Alan Ayckbourn at the Casa del Cultura in Benijofar on November 7th, 8th, and 9th. .

As the title implies, the play is an absurd and confusing farce, comparing and contrasting the differences between couples young and old, and the different troubles they encounter.

Directed by Suzie Robinson who directed their last production – The Play that Goes Wrong – this is another show not to be missed.

Tickets are on sale from various local outlets, or can be reserved on 699 98 27 26 or by e-mail tickets.acts@gmail.com