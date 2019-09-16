The Aula María Zambrano of Transatlantic Studies of the University of Málaga creates the Kate O’Brien Award, to the promotion of research works on the translation, literary and librarian relationships between Spain and Ireland

Aula María Zambrano of Transatlantic Studies of the University of Málaga, in its challenge of encouraging the relationships between Spain and Ireland, creates the Kate O’Brien research award focused on the relationships of both countries in different fields.

The subject of the award includes the literary and librarian relationships, and translation works from 1965 to the present.

Lecturers and researchers from any university from Spain or Ireland can participate. The monetary price amounts to EUR 1,200 in the first place.

After the creation of the George Campbell Award in 2017, the Aula María Zambrano of Transatlantic Studies of the University of Málaga rely again on José Antonio Sierra as benefactor of this new award, named after Kate O’Brien (1897-1974), noted Irish writer very interested in Spain throughout her life and reflected in her work: Mary Lavelle, That Lady, Farewall Spain, and Teresa of Avila.