San Javier born Marta captain’s role at Futsal Florentina

SAN Javier born Marta Penalver was given the captain’s armband at Italian Serie A Futsal Florentia in the opening game of the 2019-20 season – and celebrated in scoring two goals!

“Because of the affection shown towards our colours we decided to deliver the captain’s armband to Marta Peñalver Ramón, whose seriousness is absolute, both in camp and outside,” said coach Alberto De Santis.

Marta, who scored 27 goals last season, spent part of her summer vacation in San Miguel at a football school, and relaxed on the Mar Menor, sailing, during a visit to San Javier.

Marta, who represented Spain in the 2015 World Cup, said of Futsal Florentia’s 8-1 Cup win against Val Firenze, on September 15: “It is an honour to wear the captain’s armband.

“The division Cup result was a good victory in the first game of the season, and a passage into the next round. We now look to the Serie A Championship.”

Coach Alberto De Santis added: “We have enthusiasm, and, above all, commitment.

“Right from the start I saw a team spirit – consistent with the series we will face this season.

“Let Serie A be a year of synergy – and respect – for sporting values”.

Marta played in the Cup game, in difficult circumstances, in the wake of the Gota Fria storms that devastated Spain.

Marta’s San Javier based grandparents suffered from flooding at their home, and Futsal Florentia said: “The City of San Javier region of Murcia was struck by a terrible flood.

“We express all our sympathy to our captain Marta Penalver Ramon, to Cristi Poveda and Juan Carlos Vera Ramon.”