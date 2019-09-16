LaMangaTorre CC face Madrid 1st in final League40 fixture

By Andrew Atkinson

LaMangaTorre CC will play Madrid 1st in their final League40 fixture of the 2019 campaign.

The Gota Fria storms lead to a 6-a-side Cricket Tournament being cancelled: “After all the torrential rains LMTCC send their thoughts to those affected,” LaMangaTorre CC captain Kieran Wood told me.

“One of the worst storms we have had with many towns and houses flooded and evacuated,” said Kieran.

“We send a message that we are hoping everyone affected during the storms recovers quickly,” said Kieran.

“Following Madrid United withdrawing from the league, the double-header games scheduled lead to cancellations. Training sessions and an Inter-Club match were held,” said Kieran.

“Team ‘Fletch’ chalked up 185 runs, with Team ‘Court’ replying with 127. A. Alger knocked 47, with P. Harvey, K. Wood and C. Wood returning double figures. Bowling: O. Jarvis, H. James and P. Singh; wickets from newcomer, S. Ali (4/21) and P. Fletch (2/20).

“It was a good stepping stone, in preparation for the 40 overs final league game of the year – with a lot to play for – against Madrid 1st,” said Kieran.