The Virtual Leader Newspaper – Edition 782

Devastation across the Vega Baja with at least 6 deaths, when over 400 litres of rain fell in some parts of the region, double the annual amount, leaving large swathes of the Costa Blanca and Costa Almeria under water.

Such was the destruction that it prompted an unheralded visit to the area by the Prime Minister on Friday and Saturday during which he promised the people “We will be there for you.”

Page 3 features the plight of the IES Thader Secondary school, still waiting for promised improvements after almost 20 years, and on page 4 a happy ending for the schooner Pascual Flores that, at long last, and at a cost of 900k, seems to have its future secured.