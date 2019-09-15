SAN LUIS WINNERS AND FINALISTS SOUTH ALICANTE KNOCK-OUT COMPETITION 2019.

SAN LUIS BOWLS CLUB REPORT 13.09.19.

After winning through the earlier rounds of this competition, our San Luis players came together at Vistabella for the semi-finals on Friday 6th September. Playing in 4 semis, they achieved 4 WINS. Mixed Triples: Ros Holmes, Bill Webb, Neil Morrison.

Mixed Pairs: Ros Holmes & Bill Webb + Kath Reid & Ian Kenyon.

Men’s Singles: Ian Kenyon.

The final of the mixed TRIPS was played on Saturday7th, afternoon. Ros, Bill and Neil put up a strong fight but eventually were defeated by the Emerald Isle team of Peta Rhodes, Caroline Smyth & Brian Kavanagh.

On Sunday morning the final of the mixed PAIRS was an all San Luis affair with Ros & Bill playing against Kath & Ian. This was never going to be an easy match!

There was some excellent play as they all negotiated some challenging lines but it was Kath & Ian who won through to take the trophy.

Following shortly on Sunday afternoon, Ian played the final of the Men’s SINGLES against Cliff Plaisted from San Miguel. Considering the heat and the fact that Ian had already played a full match it was a super display of draw bowling.

Just when one looked to have drawn a winning shot, the other drew even closer where, to the spectators, there didn’t appear to be enough space for another bowl. Ian pulled ahead but then Cliff fought back and was edging closer. However Ian kept his nerve and found the last two shots he needed to finish the match and take the title: Men’s Singles Champion 2019.

It was a great weekend of bowling, congratulations to all our competitors whether finalists or winners a great result as individuals and San Luis members. WELL DONE THE BLUES!!

Sheila Cammack