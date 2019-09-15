Rubys Golf Society at Alenda

The course at Alenda is always in good condition and this particular Friday was no exception, 28 players turned up for this months trophy game and the course and weather brought out the best in them as there was many scores over 30 points.

The results were as follows, nearest the pins on the par 3’s were Bob McDermont, Roger Van Herck, Jim McCarthy and Captain George Marshall Deane. Nearest the pin in two was David Wright. Best front nine was Greg Skaife (20), and best back was Bob McDermont (17) Gold division winner was Alex Bolton (35) and the Silver and overall winner with 36 was Mark Evans, Best guest was Joeri.

Back at O’Briens where we carried out the presentation and prize giving the football card winners were Tim Goldsmith and Keith Evans.

