PSOE accuses Bascuñana of further increasing his salary

The spokeswoman for the socialist group of the City Council of Orihuela, Carolina Gracia, accused the mayor, Emilio Bascuñana (PP), on Tuesday of “having lied” about the real increase in his salary, which during his last term of office was 56,000 euros per annum.

She says that the mayor promised that, since the salary proposal was made public, he would only increase according to the CPI, which would now put his salary at 58,900 euros gross. However she now accuses him of having lied in the two plenary sessions that were held in July and she says that his present salary has been raised to 61,537 euros.

Not only has Gracia criticised this “deception” with the salary increase of the mayor, but she states that the “other councillors in the government team, the government board and those with exclusive dedications, have each increased their salaries by 1,800 to 2,200 euros.

The opposition spokeswoman went on to also criticise the approval of the 25 positions for government advisors, which will cost a further 839,200 euros in salaries in addition to the 702,745 euros in salaries for the 14 government councillors.