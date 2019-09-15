Emerald Isle Bowls Club

The summer break is now coming to a close and the SABA finals have been taking place

The Emerald Isle had a successful conclusion to the event with the club winning 3 of the 6 finals

Caroline Smyth, Peta Rhodes and Brian Kavanagh took Mixed Trips

Caroline and Peta won the Ladies Pairs

Drew Gerrard and Colin Lindgren took the Mens pairs

Peta had a great game in Ladies singles semi-final but just lost out.

Well done to all

Our weekly SAPS on Saturday is still going strong great value 5 Euros for 2 hours with bowls and shoes supplied and coaching if needed, plus we are happy to have new members join the club for the upcoming season

ELWYN MORRIS