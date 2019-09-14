THREAT fromthehorsesmouth.tips headliner wins Pommery Stakes

By Andrew Atkinson fromthehorsesmouth.tips racing correspondent

THREAT, fromthehorsesmouth.tips headline selection at Doncaster, obliged when landing the Pommery Champagne Stakes Group 2 over 7 furlongs.

“We were pleased with Threat, going into the race, and despite a 3lb penalty was always hopeful.

“It was a step up in trip. But Threat is an extremely good horse. One of the best two year olds around,” said trainer Richard Hannon jnr.

Threat, 6-5 favourite, beat Royal Crusade (9-4) under jockey Pat Dobbs: “Threat has tons of gears and is very talented – he’s just got those extra gears.

“He can quicken up and found the 7 furlongs trip to be no problem. A very good horse.”

*At DONCASTER fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection Aricebo (33-1) was placed in the 22 runners’ William Hill Portland Handicap over 5f.

Qaysar (13-8) trained by Richard Hannon jnr and ridden by Pat Dodds was a third fromthehorsesmouth.tips winning selection.

At CHELMSFORD fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way tip Heath Charnock finished second at 3-1.

At CHESTER fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection Baby Steps finished third at 10-1. Durston was a non runner.

Madello De Oro (5-1) fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection finished fourth. *Sky Bet paying four places.

At BATH fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection Sash (7-2) returned to the winner’s enclosure. Pink Flamingo (11-4) fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection ran second.

