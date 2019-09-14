Residents of Comunicaciones set up night patrols

Over 200 residents of the urbanisation Ciudad de las Comunicaciones de San Miguel de Salinas on the CV 941 have set up Street patrols which they hope will combat the wave of thefts that inhabitants have been suffering in recent weeks.

They say that they have been abandoned by the local police which rarely patrols the area and who are never seen after dark, as a result of which the urbanisation has suffered almost daily robberies for the last two months.

“We live in a situation of total insecurity,” says Edu Da Silva, the resident who has managed to gather about 200 residents together in a WhatsApp group to warn of robberies and organize neighbourhood patrols.

The warnings were especially successful last week when, on two separate nights, attempted robberies were thwarted. Unfortunately the assailants escaped on both occasions after being pursued, once by the Guardia Civil and on the second occasion by angry residents.

“The Local Police sometimes patrol during the day, and when we see them we are very happy, but at night we feel alone,” says Juan Mina Clara, a foreign resident, adding that “I am afraid to go out and leave the house alone, I prefer to stay at home.”

Their fears are shared by all the residents of Ciudad de las Comunicaciones and also the nearby urbanizations of Torrestrella and Villas María, where they too have also suffered visits by thieves.

The spokeswoman for Ciudadanos in San Miguel, María José Costa, has demanded that the government “security is one of our main concerns and the council must immediately address the problem of the wave of robberies in the urban area and in local urbanisations». She has requested that the Local Security Board meets and considers the unification of the local patrols in San Miguel and Los Montesinos.

“The current workforce has been badly hit by retirement and departures, while the City Council does nothing to cover the losses,” she complains.