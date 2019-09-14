HABANERO LAUNCHES 100TH FREE ONLINE SLOT WITH NO DOWNLOAD

The other day, the famous manufacturer of free online slots with no download function and other casino games Habanero will release a new slot machine – Colossal Gems, which will become the 100th slot in the company’s portfolio.

The launch of the anniversary online slot of the company was scheduled for September 2019, and we look forward to its birth. Currently, there is not much known about the new game from Habanero, however. We know for sure that the theme of the video slot is space gems.

They can be grouped into complex combinations on drums, launching cascading spins. This function allows you to increase the overall volatility of the slot, increasing potential wins and payouts to players.

In addition, Colossal Gems can undoubtedly expect excellent graphics and sound, as in all the latest Habanero works, there is a trend for design brightness and sophistication of all the components in the slots from symbols and characters to music and backgrounds.

Video slots make up 80-90% of the entire game portfolio of this provider, and they occupy all the thoughts and time of the Habanero development team. The results of these works are slots issued with an enviable frequency.

The previous new product from Habanero – the online slot Nyuwe – quickly won the hearts of players. A colorful slot machine with a standard 5×3 grid in the theme of stories and legends about the goddess of Chinese mythology Nyuwe gives players winnings of up to 50,000 coins. 28 paylines bring maximum rewards in two-stage bonus rounds and free reel spins.

By creating high-quality video slots and board games, focusing on creating the proper level of entertainment and immersing the user in the gaming environment, Habanero aims to gain popularity among players in a large number of markets.

Currently, the software developer’s portfolio consists of 120 games – a mix of slots, table and card games, and video poker. In this assortment there is a game for every taste.

In preparation for the release of its 100th slot, the company fueled user interest in it with the help of other releases, none of which went unnoticed.

Another company novelty released this year, the Magic Oak video slot impressed with the innovative gameplay. The new Habanero slot allows players to receive payouts not on standard paylines, but to win them by adding the same symbols into a variety of combinations, both horizontally and vertically.

We also got, innovative, and at the same time gamified slot Mount Mazuma, part of the playing field in this slot is hidden by images of palm trees, and the player can open the symbols hidden behind the palm trees as they play, increasing chances of winning. Symbols can bring multipliers up to 64x, as well as explosions giving extra prizes. Getting rid of palm trees on symbols, players can increase the number of paylines from the standard 243 to 10,000!