Ex-Scotland boss Craig Brown CBE sends Congrats to Leader Chief Sports Editor

FORMER Scotland international manager Craig Brown CBE has congratulated Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader Chief Sports Editor Andrew Atkinson, following the announcement of the leading sports writer’s appointment.

“Congratulations go out to Andrew, in becoming the new Chief Sports Editor of the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader,” said Craig.

Craig, 79, Scotland national manager during 1993-2001, currently a non-executive director at Scottish Premier League club Aberdeen, said: “I have known and befriended Andrew since 2002.

“The Chief Sports Editor appointment recognition within the sporting world is well deserved.”

Craig, the longest serving Scotland manager, qualifying for the UEFA Euro 1996 and 1998 FIFA World Cup, awarded the CBE in 1999 for services to football, said: “I wish Andrew all the very best for the future.”