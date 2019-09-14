FELIX CLEMENTE PRESENTS WORKS BY HIS MOJACARTE ART GROUP 

Mojácar’s Centro de Usos Múltiples is currently hosting an art show featuring the work of the Mojacarte art group, which is tutored at the Centro by Feliz Clemente Gerez, the well-known painter.

Paintings by some of his outstanding students are included, all revealing a high artistic level, although all works bear the unmistakable artistic stamp of their inspirational guide.

Showing a collection of very varied themes and styles are students; Julia Poves, Mariat Bernabé, Michele Koster, Cecilia Briones, Marcela González, Ros Asua, Francisca Cervantes and Conchi G. Creus.

Ana García, Mojácar’s Education Councillor, had the chance at the inauguration to find out more about the evolvement of the paintings from the artists themselves as well as their tutor. She expressed how delighted she was to have work of such quality on show at the Centro and, show support through both the Culture and Education Departments in supporting the arts and artists. She also touched on the special enduring feeling in Mojácar that draws and plays host to all artistic expressions, welcoming them into the town’s day to day life.

Feliz Clemente Gerez, from Garrucha, has achieved an extensive pictorial portfolio over the years, often featuring traditional scenes, Mojácar’s landscapes, scenes of Garrucha and the environment he observes around him, always with his individual perception of light that makes his work so recognisable. He is also probably the most international painter in the Region, exhibiting in countries around the world such as Tokyo; Geneva (for the 40th anniversary of the United Nations Organization), New York, Rome and Madrid, to name but a few.

The show will be open until September 30, from Monday to Friday, from 7 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. with free admission.