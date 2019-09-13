HANNON A THREAT AT DONNY!

Saturday fromthehorsesmouth.tips selections: Doncaster, Chester, Musselburgh, Lingfield, Bath, and Chelmsford

By Andrew Atkinson fromthehorsesmouth.tips racing correspondent

JOHN Gosden and Frankie Dettori link up at Doncaster on Saturday in the William Hill St Leger Stakes G1 over 1 mile and 6 furlongs with Logican (3.35) fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection.

The Yorkshire venue card gets underway with the William Hill Portland Handicap over 5f with Open Wide (1.50) trained by Amanda Perrett, who finished a notable third last Saturday, selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

David O’Meara trained Aricebo and Kevin Ryan trained Beilsa are also worthy of each-way support.

Andrew Balding saddles Shine So Bright (2.25) with William Buick up, in the HIRD G2 C1 over 7f, selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Threat (3.00) trained by Richard Hannon and ridden by P.J. Dobbs is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips in the Pommery Champagne Stakes Group 2 over 7f.

Incinerator (4.10) trained by Harry Palmer and ridden by William Buick; Qaysar (4.45) trained by Richard Hannon and The Trader (5.55) are fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

At CHESTER Durston (2.05) trained by David Simcock and ridden by Jamie Spencer is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips in the SportPesa Stand Cup over 1m 4f.

Richard Fahey saddles Deb’s Delight (1.30) ridden by Paul Hannigan in the MBNA Stakes over 6f selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Mancini (2.40) and Jabbaar are each-way fromthehorsesmouth.tips in the SportPesa Handicap over 1m 6f.

Tom Dascombe trained Hot Heels (3.15) is selected each way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips in the Stellar Group Nursery over 5f.

Redrosezorro (3.50) trained by Eric Alston and Baby Steps trained by David Loughnane are selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips in the Whitehorse Handicap over 6f.

King’s Pavilion (4.25) fromthehorsesmouth.tips ew selection; Indomeneo (5.00) and Madella De Oro are fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selections in the Thyme People Handicap over 1m 2f.

MUSSELBURGH fromthehorsesmouth.tips 3.30: Archie’s Lad (ew), God Of Dreams (ew). 4.40: Whiskey And Water (ew). 5.15: Cliff Bay (ew). 6.45: Ginger Fox (ew).

BATH fromthehorsesmouth.tips 2.35: Mac McCarthy. 4.20: Sash (ew). 5.30: Pink Flamingo (ew).

LINGFIELD fromthehorsesmouth.tips 2.15: Mr Nice Guy (ew). CHELMSFORD fromthehorsesmouth.tips 2.10: Heath Charnock (ew).

