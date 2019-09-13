Can CBD Actually Cure Sunburns?

Since way back the time of the ancient civilizations, cannabis was known to be used in order to treat some ailments. As of today, there are thousands of studies and research about the several different medical benefits of cannabis. And although it’s not yet legal through the entire US, just recently, the use of medical marijuana was legalized in the state of California.

Because of this, many patients now have access to the right amounts of medical cannabis that they need. Several high-quality products currently circulate the market, which can be taken to alleviate chronic pains, prevent sleep disruption, and other symptoms.

In addition to this, Canada has also legalized the use of cannabis; not only in individual states but throughout the entire country. Canada is the second country to legalize the use of marijuana nationwide, and this act was done in order to prevent illegal transactions and that the country will benefit the profits, rather than the black market. Right after the legalization, there are already various CBD-infused products that are available for purchase.

The most popular of which was the CBD oil, which was reportedly the best substitute for treating ailments. There are even mind-blowing products such as cannabis beer, cannabis vape, lotions, and massage oils. But besides these mentioned products, there are also some CBD products that can cure sunburns; and that’s what we’ll talk about in this article.

CBD for Sunburns

It’s now common to hear that people are using CBD to treat particular forms of epilepsy, stress, anxiety, and depression. There are even reports that say cannabis can alleviate the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease. But, did you know that CBD can also be used to treat sunburns?

CBD is the most common form of cannabinoid, and have gained massive popularity, especially in the field of medicine. Unlike THC, CBD is not a psychoactive substance, meaning it doesn’t have any mind-altering properties. The common forms of CBD are solid consumables; however, there are also creams that can be applied to treat some skin problems such as sunburns. But before we further discuss how CBD cures sunburns, let’s discuss what sunburn is first.

Sunburn – What is it?

The skin reacts with ultraviolet rays through sunburns. When the skin is exposed to ultraviolet rays, our body will send inflammatory cell to the location of the damage, to guard and heal the skin from further damage, and signals us to get out of the heat. Sunburns are usually delayed and will be seen after exposure to the sun.

After 12 to 24 hours from the time of exposure, redness will occur on the affected skin. Usually, it is accompanied by pain and peeling skin, and in worse cases, it can even cause chills, fever, and nausea. And if you feel week, fainting, and experiencing low blood pressure, you should go to a hospital quickly.

The sun delivers two types of ultraviolet rays to the Earth: the UVA and UVB. UVA has longer wavelengths and can penetrate the skin deeper. On the other hand, UVB has a shorter wavelength compared to UVA and penetrates the skin lightly. UVA causes cancer and skin aging, while UVB is responsible for sunburns. When picking a sunscreen, the best product to choose is the one with wide spectrum protection that guards you against both UVA and UVB.

How does CBD treat sunburn?

CBD has several properties that can treat sunburn. The first one is the anti-inflammatory property that targets the main cause of pain related to sunburn. The other one is the antibacterial property, which proved to be beneficial since sunburned skin is highly vulnerable to infection.

Another one is CBD’s antioxidant property that helps fight free radicals. Additionally, it CBD have fatty acids, which helps moisturize the dry skin and is also proved to enhance anandamide production that alleviates pain.

There may be a few research on how effective the CBD is for treating sunburns, but there is some anecdotal evidence that proves CBD as a promising sunburn treatment. Some patients who suffered from sunburns reported to feel a cooling sensation and reduced pain after applying CBD on the affected area. There are also reports that the CBD accelerated the healing of the burned skin.

How should you use CBD on sunburns?

The most common method for treating sunburns with CBD is using topical CBD. Topical CBD refers to the salves, balms, creams, oils, and lotions that are infused with CBD. Before you apply it to the affected area, you should gently wash your skin first, then apply the product in multiple layers.

There are also CBD topical that contains aloe vera. There are many CBD experts who say that combining these ingredients brings miraculous effects for sunburn treatments.

If you prefer an all-natural treatment for sunburns, CBD might be the one for you. Not only it will sooth the undesirable effects of sunburns, but it can also alleviate other symptoms that you are suffering from. Just keep in mind that you should be cautious of the dose that you take, as the doses differ for every individual. Moreover, make sure you buy only from legal stores in order to avoid any legal troubles.