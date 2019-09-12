Revised Playing format for coming season

The main changes culminating from the league’s AGM at “The Trinity” (Rioja Centre) were a rearrangement of playing format, plus a revised committee. Paul Durrant (Chairman) and Simone de Lacy (Secretary) were voted in unanimously, assisted by league sponsor Debbie Wright (Euronics) Treasurer and Sid Cross (Officer).

Playing format was revised to best of 3 singles/pairs, the opening triples remaining at one leg apiece, for Division 1, with Division 2, 1 leg throughout. Three additional teams C.C.’s (La Zenia), Milo’s (Cabo Roig) and Ale House (V. Martin) adding a second side, give the league 18 teams split into 2 divisions of 9.

A Christmas mixed pairs is retained for December 19th, with some super prizes available. Ladies, Men’s, singles and pairs will be contested after the league programme has concluded, the K.O. Cup commencing midway. This terms fixture list proved a troublesome task by virtue of 7 venues having 2 teams, many but not all split over divs 1 and 2.

The task was ultimately accomplished, however, several teams on occasions will have to accommodate consecutive games at home or away. There will be a bye each week throughout in each division, whereby a friendly match has been devised to enable a continuous uninterrupted fixture programme.

The season commences September 26th, supported by both Euronics and P.L.L. Autolocksmiths, continuing their invaluable sponsorship. Dartboards, fixture lists and relevant information will be delivered forthwith.

A check will also be conducted to ensure all venues comply with accepted throw dimensions/ distances. For those few which may need a reminder, Height to board centre is 5ft 8 in, throw from board face to rear of toe line (oche) 7ft 9 1/4 in. Metric equivalent, 1.72m and 2.37m respectively.

Look out for regular “specials” from sponsors Euronics (all your electrical requirements) and P.L.L. (for any auto locking problems). Last reminder for advertising details for each venue, these should now be forwarded directly to Kevin at the LEADER newspaper.

Debbie’s Deal

NEVIR 43 NVR-9000-434K2S-SM SMART TV = 299 €