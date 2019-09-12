Fun in the sun with live music and a BBQ

On a sunny Sunday in early September friends and family came together for a BBQ cooked by Joey and Jim, Chefs from T.J’s restaurant in Benijofar to raise funds for the Huntington´s Disease Association Costa Blanca.

After enjoying the delicious food people danced to live music played by Barry Young. Towards the end of the evening some guests joined in for Karaoke.

The generosity of all those attending, and in particular Joey, Jim nd Barry for providing their time free of charge, and all volunteers helping on the day, was warmly welcomed by the President. She said that ticket sales and the raffle raised a magnificent 523 Euros.

She went on to say that without this support we would not be able to provide the much needed support for people with Huntington´s Disease and their carers. The enthusiastic and continuing support of local people was greatly appreciated.

The next Huntington´s Disease Association event is a hot and cold buffet/dance on 9 November 2019 at the Pines Restaurant in Benijofar. Tickets, in advance, are €20 per person. For further details contact: marion.smith@hda.org.es or margaret.tozer@hda.org.es.