Spain’s Weather Agency AEMET updates alert for storms and rain to red

Spain’s state weather agency, AEMET, has upgraded it’s warning for bad weather, storms, and torrential to “Red” alert. This is the highest level of alert which the agency publishes.

For the South of the Alicante province, the storm is expected to hit at around 0600 on Thursday and run through to 0600 on Friday. In the North of the Alicante province the red alert will run from midnight (Thursday) through to 1200 (Thursday) when the alert is expected to change to orange.

In the North of the Alicante province, AEMET is forcasting 180 liters per square meter in just 12 hours and up to 90 liters in one hour.

In the Mar Menor area on the Costa Calida, red alert is expected from 0600 (Thursday) to 0600 (Friday).