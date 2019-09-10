THE SHOW MUST GO ON……

Message from the Chairman of The New Cardenal Belluga Theatre Group –

‘Unfortunately, Linda Devine, founder of the group, lost her valiant fight against cancer at the end of August but before she died, she summonsed both myself and Yvonne Brayford to her hospital bed and were told in no uncertain terms that the show, REACH FOR THE STARS must go on. The cast have been brilliant in accepting the challenge that Linda has set us all and everyone hopes that they all do Linda proud’

Chairman John Fagg

Performances of this fabulous variety show can be enjoyed on September 26, 27 and 28th September at the Cardenal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencia commencing at 7.30pm and tickets, at just 8€, are still on sale at Agency La Marina, Tourist & Council Offices Urb. Marina, Cards & More, The Post Benijofar, Redz, in Quesada or call Sue 966 713822; Pam 966 796828 or John 966 712089.

In Linda’s memory let’s make this the best show ever.

Proceeds from the show will go to helping lots of deserving local charities.