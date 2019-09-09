Wego Reveals Top Instagrammable Destinations and Experiences For 2019

London and Dubai are among the top five destinations globally with 118 million and 79 million hashtags respectively

Wego , the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), reveals the world’s most popular ‘Instagrammable’ holiday destinations and experiences for the summer of 2019, showing where millennials are heading and how Instagram and social media are influencing their choices.

When it comes to overall destinations, London and Dubai both appear in the top five. London won hands-down by a huge margin, with over 118 million hashtags, beating Paris with a margin of 17 million, #Paris’ was posted on Instagram 101 million times followed by Nice with 87 million, NewYork 83 million and Dubai coming in fifth with over 79 million hashtags. ‘Instagrammability’ is a crucial factor for millennials choosing where to go on holiday, more than 41% of people under the age of 33 prioritize ‘Insta-picture-worthiness’ when choosing their holidays.

Other top hashtags include Istanbul, Jakarta, Los Angeles, Barcelona, Moscow, and Tokyo.

Mamoun Hmedan, Managing Director, MENA and India, Wego said, “Instagram is now one of the most important influencers, not only for the destinations themselves but for specific kinds of activities from adventures to wellness retreats, nature, wildlife, cityscapes, culinary experiences, art and much more. Research shows that millennials spend more on travel, life is all about experiences.”

Trends for 2019 show that twenty-somethings are heading to places where they can capture unusual landscapes, cultural authenticity and culinary delights. When Wego drilled down into the specifics, Dubai is the most Instaworthy place on the planet for food where 26% of all Dubai hashtags include #food.

The most popular Instaworthy experiences that millennials are looking for this year include outdoor activities in a stunning setting like stand-up paddleboarding New Zealand’s lakes or snorkelling in the crystal-clear seas of Croatia especially now that smartphones can take great photos underwater.

Chiangmai in Thailand also scores highly for Instagrammability this year, thanks to its offbeat unspoilt jungles, elephants, wellness retreats and spectacular golden, silver and even blue Buddhist temples.

Wego’s research shows millennials are loving the ‘Instaworthiness’ of the stunning lunar-like landscapes of Cappadocia in Turkey, the extraordinary volcanic landscapes and wildernesses of Iceland and Hong Kong’s Peak Tram, which gives stunning views of the entire city and bay from the top of Victoria Peak.

Further afield, the Hanging Gardens Infinity Pool in Bali in Indonesia has gained huge Insta-worthiness this year, as has Cape Town’s ‘Diving Board’ rock on Table Mountain.