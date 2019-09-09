MOJÁCAR’S INFANTS START THEIR SCHOOL YEAR

As the holidays come to an end, school starts once again and, in Mojácar the little ones were the first to return as the “Garabato” School opened its doors on September 2nd to 53 children. Although the School takes in little ones from four months to three years, the smaller babies of working parents are often taken in.

The local Council’s Department of Works has been busy carrying out its annual upgrades and repairs, which include a new playground floor made with a rubber especially for preschool activities, with new swings and games. The 250 M2 floor’s fun, colourful design aims to boost curiosity and encourages movement on a comfortable surface that is easy to maintain, without the use of toxic cleaning products.

In order to get everywhere looking in great condition as well as safe, there has also been extensive interior and exterior painting carried out, with the toilets, dining room and kitchen freshened, along with garden areas tidied.

Children of all nationalities are placed into fun ‘animal’ age groups they can identify and relate to, with babies joining as turtles, who then progress to kangaroos or koalas before becoming lions or parrots.

There are 8 teachers specially trained in early childhood education, with two cleaners, a cook and assistant. The dedicated kitchen prepares fresh food every day with different menus according to age, all designed by nutritionists and approved by the Ministry of Health.

All children also receive a Junta de Andalucía grant which varies according to their set economic criteria. Although this is the biggest intake period, there is now also the possibility of new children joining throughout the year, as there is a new enrolment period every two months.