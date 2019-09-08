By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent

TIME FOR A TOOT tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.tips obliged when landing the Betfair each way Edge Handicap over 1m at Haydock Park on Saturday at 14-1.

Trained by Charlie Hills and ridden by Jim Crowley, Time For A Toot, saddling top weight, beat 2-1 favourite Red Barrosa. Polyphony an each-way selection of fromthehorsesmouth.tips was placed, returning at 12-1 in the 17 runners’ field.

She Can Boogie fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection ran third at Haydock Park at 6-1. Miss O Connor was a non-runner.

At Kempton fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selections Motawaj (4-1), Kuwait Currency (6-1) and Atletico (14-1) the latter beaten by a short head, were all placed.

Hexagon (11-2) also went down by a neck at Kempton.

At Thirsk fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selections Walkonby (11-2), Paddy Power (9-1) and Pattie (13-2) were all placed. Boston George was a non-runner.

The post Time For A Toot 14-1 fromthehorsesmouth.tips wins at Haydock Park! appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.