Regional Clubs gear up for new season

By Andrew Atkinson – Chief Sports Editor

THE 2019-20 Valencia Regional Football season kicks off – with 16 teams featuring in the 2nd Regional Liga 14 – w/e September 14-15.

Los Montesinos, Alicante based Todo Deporte and CD Montesinos have both had summer shake-ups, with new coaches being appointed in Lenny Lenihan and Jesus Santander, respectively.

Todo Deporte will host CF Sporting Albatera A at the Municipal Stadium on Sunday September 15, with a 5pm kick off.

“Todo Deporte’s opening fixture against CF Sporting Alberta A will be difficult – they are a very good side,” Lenny told me.

“However the team go into the 2019-20 season with a fresh feeling in the dressing room – one that is full of confidence,” said Lenny.

“There has been a lot of work undertaken during the summer and we aim to take the club forward, starting this season,” said Lenny. CD Montesinos travel to Sporting Saladar.

*Valencia 2nd Regional Liga 14 fixtures, w/e September 14-15, 2019.

CD Dolores v CD Benijofar, CF Playa Sporting City A v Torrevieja CF, Todo Deporte v CF Sporting Albatera A, Atletico Crevillente v Bigastro CF, CF Atletico Algorfa v Sporting Guardamar CF A, Daya Nueva Atletico CF A v Formentera CF, Sporting Saladar v CD Montesinos.