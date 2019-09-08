Late penalty drama at AC Torrellano

AC Torrellano 2-2 Elitei Project CF

By Andrew Atkinson

NEWLY promoted 2a Jordana Preferente Group IV side AC Torrellano ground out a point at home against Elitei Project CF – netting an injury time spot-kick!

AC Torrellano, promoted from the 1st Regional last season, scored the opening goal to lead at the interval 1-0.

Elitei Project CF star striker Adrian Gisbert netted two second half goals, to give the visitors a 2-1 lead.

A 92nd disputed penalty was given to AC Torrellano, duly converted, to snatch a dramatic late equaliser to take a share of the spoils, in a 2-2 draw.