Late penalty drama at AC Torrellano

By
@leadernewspaper
-
0


Action from the AC Torrellano 2-2 draw against Elitei Project CF.
Action from the AC Torrellano 2-2 draw against Elitei Project CF.

AC Torrellano 2-2 Elitei Project CF

By Andrew Atkinson

NEWLY promoted 2a Jordana Preferente Group IV side AC Torrellano ground out a point at home against Elitei Project CF – netting an injury time spot-kick!

AC Torrellano, promoted from the 1st Regional last season, scored the opening goal to lead at the interval 1-0.

Elitei Project CF star striker Adrian Gisbert netted two second half goals, to give the visitors a 2-1 lead.

A 92nd disputed penalty was given to AC Torrellano, duly converted, to snatch a dramatic late equaliser to take a share of the spoils, in a 2-2 draw.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

 

 

 

LEAVE A REPLY