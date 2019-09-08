As canteens reopen for the new school year the Association of Nutritionists has said that the Consell must limit the bidding for school meal contracts, only to those companies that comply with the provision of a healthy meal.

Staying with children, a new law introduced last week requires that unaccompanied minors travelling abroad, or those travelling with third parties, must carry with them a travel permit signed by their parents and validated by the local authority, otherwise they will not be allowed to leave the country.

