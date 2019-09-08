CD Murada edged out by Callosa Deportivo CF

Ruzafa goal as CD Murada lose 2-1 against Callosa Deportivo CF

By Andrew Atkinson

CD Murada hosted Callosa Deportivo CF in the 2a Jordana Preferente Group IV on Saturday, going down to a narrow 2-1 defeat.

CD Murada scored through a Carles Ruzafa goal, against a Callosa Deportivo CF side, that have brought in a squad of new players – in their quest for promotion.

CD Murada find themselves in the Preferente – on the back of two consecutive promotions.

And head coach Paco Onrubia says the supporters will have to keep their feet on the ground – as expectations rise.

“CD Murada are in the Preferente now – a very competitive league – from that of previous seasons,” said Paco.

“The players will go out in a competitive frame of mind – in all games,” said Paco.

“We will go out in the Preferente, with a view to win,” said Paco.

“As the season progresses the results will, at times be good, and at other times, maybe not so good,” said Paco.

“We have signed new players – which includes many youngsters,” said Paco.

“Players that have a good attitude,” said Paco, in charge of his second game, following their Preferente bow, with a 1-1 draw against CD Benidorm.

“The Preferente sees a lot of good teams, and I believe that at the end of the season the table will be tight,” said Paco.

“We will not get carried away – it will be ‘one game at a time’,” said Paco, who will review the situation, during the Christmas break.