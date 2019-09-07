El PLantio2 Golf Society

The first hole on El Plantio 9-Hole course carries a 17 and 18 Handicap and should, logically, be the easiest hole on the course.

However six players had 2 shots each and none were successful in landing on the green.Therefore, the nearest the pin prize was left unclaimed with the other one being claimed by eventual joker competition winner – Alistair Douglas, who, the previous week had achieved a Hole-in-One on the first hole.

Nearest the pins – Hole 9, Alistair Douglas.

Second place, Handicap 10, Graham Blakeway – 40 points

First place, Handicap 6 , Alistair Douglas – 42 points.

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 9 hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities.

The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact David Swann on 865 779 983 or 648 476 752.

Picture from L to R: Graham Blakeway, Alistair Douglas.