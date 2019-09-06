YOUNG MOJAQUERA SPORTSWOMAN OSAÏA REDING WINS FRENCH KITE SURF CHAMPIONSHIP

Osaïa Reding, the international young Mojaquera, recently became French Junior KiteSurf Champion at Leucate in the 15 to 20 Year Old Freestyle category, following a year of triumphs that has also included a World Championship.

As always, Osaïa was the youngest contestant, but this was obviously no set back as she was a significant 10 points ahead of the runner-up, in what were very challenging sea conditions.

The sports press already refer to Osaïa as “The KiteSurf Princess”, one who will soon become a Queen, without question. Her qualities are endless, with her serious approach to training, perseverance and passion for her sport. She now has almost all the gold and silver medals from around the world that a rider can dream of and, which easily amount to more than her young years.

In between competitions, she keeps up her training schedule at Mojácar, where she lives with her father, also her coach, who has also been a Spanish KiteSurf Champion runner-up. The school he runs, “Camino del Sol”, is situated on the beach in front of the Hotel Indalo, where he teaches other athletes and followers of this high energy sport.

When the conditions in Mojácar are not at their optimum, Osaïa looks for the right wind conditions and waves at other beaches. She has a trip to Mozambique planned for this season, followed by training in France in March with the coach of the national team, Nicolás Delmas, before heading off to Dahkla, in Morocco.

There are no boundaries to Osaïa’s dedicated preparation and, she has already participated in the promotional advertising for the 2024 Olympics, together with the greats of the sports world. This is the only title that she is missing and, even though the Olympics are focused on the Race Category rather that her Freestyle speciality, she is not deterred to practice for it in the interim years.

Mojácar Council, one of Osaïa’s sponsors, is always keen to spotlight this young athlete’s outstanding progress and professionalism and for the whole town, it is always a proud moment when she climbs the Kitesurf podiums around the world with her board which bears the Mojácar coat of arms.