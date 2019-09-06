U3A upcoming Groups Fair

Stuck for something to do to pass the long, lazy days in Spain, or just looking for something to do that is a bit out of the ordinary? Or simply a chance to make new friends, take part in activities that you have maybe only just thought about before? . Or do you have an idea for an activity that you could would like to take part in and possibly run for your own, and others satisfaction?

Right then, all you need to do is visit Torrevieja U3As Groups Fair at their HQ in the CMO building behind the main Carrefour, on Monday 30th September, where you will be made welcome and can then browse around the displays of the groups currently being run by us and talk to the Group Leaders.

You can even join up to the Torevieja branch of the U3A for the princely sum of €5 which will give you a full year’s subscription and the opportunity to sign up with any of the groups that may take your fancy. Usually there is no further outlay, just the initial joining fee!

If you would like more information on Torrevieja U3A, simply visit our website torreviejau3a.org. and read all about us. You can even find us on our (new) Facebook page, so what are you waiting for?