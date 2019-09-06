Seven new charging points for electric vehicles

The Councillor for the Environment, Dámaso Aparicio, announced that Orihuela has received a subsidy for the installation of 7 charging points for electric vehicles that will be installed around the municipality.

The grant, received from the Valencian Institute of Business Competitiveness (IVACE), amounts to 38,765 euros, providing that it is matched with a contributon of 8,691 euros from the council, about 20% of the total.

The councillor said “With the addition of these new points we encourage the use of electric vehicles in our municipality, thus reducing pollution.”

Aparicio said they will be installed at Playa Flamenca (C/ Picasso), San Bartolomé (C/ Juan Carlos I), Torremendo (Calle Polideportivo), Desamparados (C/Las Escuelas), La Aparecida (C/ Las tres margaritas), La Murada (C/ Siete de julio), y en el casco de Orihuela, (C/Conchita Martínez Marín).

These new points are in addition to those already in use in la Avenida Doctor García Rogel, Avenida de La Vega, Calle del Río, as well as two locations on the Orihuela Costa (C / Fuego de Aguamarina and Paseo del Mar in La Zenia), and in the Puente Alto Industrial Estate.