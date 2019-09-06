Rain set to thwart Ten Sovereigns Haydock Sprint Cup bid

By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent

AIDAN O’BRIEN has announced that Ten Sovereigns will not partake in Haydock Park’s Betfair Sprint Cup on Saturday – if the going is too soft.

“With the ground soft at Haydock – and rain forecast – it’s unlikely that Ten Sovereigns will run,” said O’Brien.

A decision is expected to be made on Friday: “If he doesn’t run then (jockey) Ryan Moore will switch to Fairyland.

“She runs – and So Perfect will also take her chance,” said O’Brien, who watched racing at Haydock Park on Thursday, when the going was changed to soft.

Dual Group 1 winner Ten Sovereigns finished fourth – behind Advertise, Sprint Cup favourite – in the Commonweath Cup, on good to soft at Royal Ascot.

Haydock Park Clerk of the course Kirkland Tellwright said: “We are expecting rain on Friday and a pleasant day on Saturday. “It’s going to be easier ground on Friday – we move on to fresh ground on Saturday.”

*If fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection Ten Sovereigns misses the Sprint Cup, each-way selection Dream Of Dreams and Advertise are tipped.

