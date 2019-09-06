Rain set to thwart Ten Sovereigns Haydock Sprint Cup bid

AIDAN O’BRIEN has announced that Ten Sovereigns will not partake in Haydock Park’s Betfair Sprint Cup on Saturday – if the going is too soft.

“With the ground soft at Haydock – and rain forecast – it’s unlikely that Ten Sovereigns will run,” said O’Brien.

A decision is expected to be made on Friday: “If he doesn’t run then (jockey) Ryan Moore will switch to Fairyland. 

“She runs – and So Perfect will also take her chance,” said O’Brien, who watched racing at Haydock Park on Thursday, when the going was changed to soft.

Dual Group 1 winner Ten Sovereigns finished fourth – behind Advertise, Sprint Cup favourite – in the Commonweath Cup, on good to soft at Royal Ascot.

Haydock Park Clerk of the course Kirkland Tellwright said: “We are expecting rain on Friday and a pleasant day on Saturday. “It’s going to be easier ground on Friday – we move on to fresh ground on Saturday.”

*If fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection Ten Sovereigns misses the Sprint Cup, each-way selection Dream Of Dreams and Advertise are tipped.

