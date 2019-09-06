Cinderella comes to San Fulgencio

The Fairy Godmother’s iwand is playing up – causing all sorts of problems for her and the cast of Cinderella! Will she able to send Cinders to the ball?!

This well-loved tale is the subject of the Stagestruck Christmas Show – to be staged at the Teatro Cardenal Belluga in San Fulgencio at the end of November. Written and directed by Suzanne Stokes, all the favourite characters are there – but with a few twists, lots of humour, singing and dancing, and special effects including a dazzling laser show.

So don’t miss the antics of the ugly sisters, Listeria and Fartina – or maybe the chance to do a bit of line dancing…

Performance dates are 28th 29th and 30th November at San Fulgencio. Curtain up at 7.30 pm

Tickets, priced at 10 euros available at The Card Place, Benijofar, the Post Box, Doña Pepa, and Cards and More, La Marina.

You can also book on line by emailing stagestruck.show@gmail.com or call 625 883 387

Last year Stagestruck was able to donate 8000 euros to the Alzheimer’s Society.